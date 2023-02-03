Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $189.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $190.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

