Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $4,893,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,258 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Shares of TRIP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

