Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $94.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.