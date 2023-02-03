Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $175,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

