Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $245,000 Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 439.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 10.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in GitLab by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $56,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 8.2 %

GitLab stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of -0.20. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.