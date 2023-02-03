Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $320,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.53%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

