Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $337,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE M opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.