Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $52,000 Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DBS Vickers began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.45 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

