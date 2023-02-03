Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,706.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

