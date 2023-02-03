Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $134,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 408.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $7.72 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.