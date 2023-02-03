Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $164,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 52.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in NETGEAR by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NETGEAR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com began coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $558.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

