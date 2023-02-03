Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $181,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

