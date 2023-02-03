Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $84.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,900 shares of company stock worth $24,233,003. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

