Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 529,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 202.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

