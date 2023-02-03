Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,065 shares of company stock worth $5,666,997. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

