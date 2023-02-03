Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,141,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,248 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

