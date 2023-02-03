Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $177,000 Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.77.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,702. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

