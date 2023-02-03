Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,579 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 785.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $520,007. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

