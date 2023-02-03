Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 444 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $780,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,530 shares of company stock valued at $49,230,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

