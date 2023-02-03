Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,752 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 740,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 313.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 80.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

