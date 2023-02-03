Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,324 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after buying an additional 506,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 693,276 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 783,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

