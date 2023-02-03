Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,268,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 501,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

