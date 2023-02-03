Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $281,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.11 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Further Reading

