Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kadant by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $214.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.00. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.