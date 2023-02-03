Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,001 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,014,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,035,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,311 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.