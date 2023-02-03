Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 152 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,926,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

