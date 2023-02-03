Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $144,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92.

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.