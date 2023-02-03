Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $144,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.
In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
