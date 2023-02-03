Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,890 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $904,700.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,417 in the last ninety days. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

