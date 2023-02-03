Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 23,129 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,129 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 73.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

