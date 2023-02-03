Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 301 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after purchasing an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 453,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

