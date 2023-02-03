Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,448 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.