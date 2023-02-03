Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 640 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMND. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

LMND stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 145.44%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

