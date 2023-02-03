Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 885 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.55.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.81 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

