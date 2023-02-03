Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 272.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

