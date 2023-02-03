Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO Sells $4,207,800.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $141.11 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

