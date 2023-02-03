AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $60.57 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.16.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

