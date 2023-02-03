Barclays PLC Acquires 47,597 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

