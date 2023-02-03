Barclays PLC Acquires 905 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $84.75 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

