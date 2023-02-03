Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.11.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

