Barclays PLC Buys 104,587 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

