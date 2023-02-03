Barclays PLC Buys 79,323 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 1,168.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Up 4.7 %

Global-e Online stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

