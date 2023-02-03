Barclays PLC Buys 9,680 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

