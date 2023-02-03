Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

About Janus Henderson Group

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

