Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

