Barclays PLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $167.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Citigroup began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

