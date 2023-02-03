Barclays PLC Has $2.10 Million Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,549 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Performance

NYSE RLX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.