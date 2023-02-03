Barclays PLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 576.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

