Barclays PLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Acuity Brands Stock Performance
NYSE AYI opened at $189.85 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.72.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.