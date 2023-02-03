Barclays PLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

