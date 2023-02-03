Barclays PLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

ABCB opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

